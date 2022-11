Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson visited supporters at Bend's Pine Tavern Restaurant on Thursday afternoon, giving us her views on pre-election polls and vowing to stay in the race "until the last vote is counted."

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.