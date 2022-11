From interactive maps of the top state and local races and the Balance of Power in Congress and the governorships, as well as links on our Decision 2022 page to results, C.O. county election pages and how to track your ballot, KTVZ.COM has you covered this election night.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.