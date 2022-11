NewsChannel 21's Noah Chast talks live with Deschutes County Republican Election Night Party organizer Paul Freed before their event at The Riverhouse Convention Center, Carly Keenan is live at the Democrats' gathering spot at Silver Moon Brewing, while Bola Gbadebo previews some of the big measures on the ballot.

