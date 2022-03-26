Oregon governor candidate Q&A: John Sweeney

Editor's note: NewsChannel 21 reached out to all of the Democrat and Republican candidates for governor and asked if they would respond to the same set of questions. We are presenting their answers online, in full and as sent, except for any minor typos/spelling errors.

Democratic candidate John Sweeney

https://www.facebook.com/Johnsweeney2022

What sets you apart from the other candidates?

1.One of my strong points is organization. I have a management background. With 33 years with Portland Parks & 28 years with the Oregon Army National Guard. With my experience and training, I get information, form a plan and then act on that plan. I like to get things done.

What are your top three priorities and plans to address them?

2. Education; we need to stress to all of our students that they must graduate from high school. Because, those who do not graduate in many cases become economic cripples. In short, failures in life at the bottom of the economic pile. Part of this plan is to have four, nine week courses in the seventh grade. Why, the seventh grade. Because that is when they become teenagers. The courses; money management, civics, life plan and law related education. These courses will give them a leg up later in life. Environment. There are many big projects in the works and will take time and money. But, there is something we can do now. Most governments and people own newer vehicles Many of them are Flex-Fuel gas vehicles. And , can run on E-85 gas which is a cleaner fuel. Most people can type into their computers, buying E-85 gas in Oregon. This will show where to buy E-85 gas in their location. And, they can start cleaning the air with their next tank of gas. The same steps can be taken for those who have diesel vehicles too. Shootings. It may be required to back up the local police with the state police &/or the National Guard.

What one accomplishment are you most proud of and why?

3. What am I proud of. I have raised my children to adulthood and they are doing quite well. And, some of my grandchildren are adults and doing well too. The younger ones are doing fine.

Why should Central Oregonians vote for you?

4. Central Oregon. Fire is a big problem. With my service with the Portland Parks And National Guard. I have training and experience in fire suppression. And with brush clearing and replanting we can reduce the risk.