Oregon governor candidate Q&A: Peter Hall

Editor's note: NewsChannel 21 reached out to all of the Democrat and Republican candidates for governor and asked if they would respond to the same set of questions. We are presenting their answers online, in full and as sent, except for any minor typos/spelling errors.

Democratic candidate Peter Hall

https://www.peterhallgovforall.com/

What sets you apart from the other candidates?

What sets me apart from other candidates is what I call horizontal knowledge. I know a little bit about a lot. I understand history, economics, science and the interconnectedness of various subjects in analyzing proper policies to handle the various challenges of each community in the state.

What are your top three priorities and plans to address them?

The three priorities I will focus on are: the effects of climate change on our water infrastructure, the lack of affordable housing, and a dysfunctional administrative process. We must determine what water resources are available for communities across the state and adjust what can be delivered to them and compensating those who will have access to water severely reduced. We must find a way to access new places to build housing and spread out economic development so that areas of the state that have lower housing costs can absorb new residents. We must also make it possible to solve problems without being bogged down with needless and endless bureaucratic processes that make it hard for citizens to get the help they need for their communities.

What one accomplishment are you most proud of and why?

As far as my accomplishment I am most proud of I would say it is difficult to pick out one, but my personal enlightenment stands out as I feel connected to all things so that I can understand why something happens based on logic and reason.

Why should Central Oregonians vote for you?

I feel people in Central Oregon should vote for me because I know that each community in this state have different needs and challenges, and I will do my best to work with them in giving them the resources necessary to help them meet those needs and challenges.