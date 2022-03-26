Oregon governor candidates Q&A: Bob Tiernan

Editor's note: NewsChannel 21 reached out to all of the Democrat and Republican candidates for governor and asked if they would respond to the same set of questions. We are presenting their answers online, in full and as sent, except for any minor typos/spelling errors.

Republican candidate Bob Tiernan

https://bobtiernan.com/

What sets you apart from the other candidates?

I have a unique combination of leadership skills that no other candidate has – a proven track record of success managing large business organizations, the longest public service in the legislature and statewide ballot measures, in addition to decades of military service.

Demonstrated leadership/experience/and actual accomplishments

My experience in business, helping turn around and fix problems in large companies.

28 years of military service & leadership- -leading teams and accomplishing objectives, with no excuses. (Commander, US Navy)

Legislative leadership and experience – Chairman of several committees, standing up for Oregonians, making our neighborhoods safer, and making sure the homeless were treated with respect, while not standing for encampments in public areas, neighborhoods, or parks.

Professional experience as an attorney and knowing the importance of enforcing the rule of law.

Leadership in Public service demonstrated by passing statewide ballot measures when the legislature failed to act.

2) What are your top three priorities and plans to address them?

Law and order for Oregon. Put a stop to the increasing crime, lawlessness and keeping our neighborhoods and streets safe. Immediately appoint a seven-person task force to draft the action plan in 30 days to enforce the state’s criminal laws at all levels of government. Plan will include, hiring more State Police, supporting and funding for County prosecutors and close supervision of any former prison inmates that are currently on parole or probation.

Immediately take action to implement a short-term solution to homelessness that gets the homeless, addicts, and others who are camping on our streets, sidewalks, roadways, overpasses, bridges, parks, state owned land, rights-of-way, etc. OFF THE STREETS, eliminating the tents and camping conditions and into transitional sanitary, temporary shelters. Phase 2: implement a long-term solution that involves permanent housing, drug treatment, mental health assistance, job assistance and counseling.

Review and roll back executive orders that have been issued in the past 10 years that do not represent good policy.

3) What one accomplishment are you most proud of and why?

Raising three great children and being a father. As a parent you want your kids to be happy and successful, kind, considerate with good souls ---- and fortunately that is the case for each of them.

4) Why should Central Oregonians vote for you?

I have a solid track record of solving problems. I’ve spent decades running and turning around large multi-million-dollar businesses (much like state agencies) with thousands of employees---fixing problems and getting results. As a Commander in the Navy, excuses were unacceptable, I always got the job done. As a legislator, I delivered results for our citizens. When the legislature failed to act, I sponsored statewide ballot measures to crack down on violent crime.

I produced results.

That’s what I’ve always done in business, the military, and public service. We need a governor that can fix what’s broken in our state--- rampant CRIME, HOMELESSNESS, small businesses shutting down from overregulation and students struggling to get an education in our schools—just to name a few issues. I’m running to get RESULTS and FIX PROBLEMS. I’ve done it before and can do it again.