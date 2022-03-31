Oregon governor candidate Q&A: Tim McCloud

Editor's note: NewsChannel 21 reached out to all of the Democrat and Republican candidates for governor and asked if they would respond to the same set of questions. We are presenting their answers online, in full and as sent, except for any minor typos/spelling errors.

Republican candidate Tim McCloud

http://www.or4mccloud.com/

What sets you apart from other candidates?

I have been homeless while at the same time, running a small business, attending school for public administration online, and raising a family—all from a campground in Sunriver, OR. Since then, I have worked in nearly every tier of Oregon government, as well as nonprofits, and a large U.S. aerospace and defense manufacturer. Additionally, I am a Black Republican. This makes me unique in my approach to listening, leadership, and understanding dynamic political and social changes, as well as how to navigate them.

What are your top 3 priorities and plans to address them?

Economy: As Governor, I will get Oregonians back to meaningful work and will ensure that businesses are able to keep their doors open. We want to encourage thriving business districts where people feel safe to visit. Right now, we also have to also look at marginal tapering of a critical tax area: such as real property, income, or business, so that we can put more money back into households, and so that businesses can invest in higher wages and expansion, leading to even more jobs. We need to increase access to housing and affordable housing in communities throughout Oregon. Currently, there aren’t enough houses, and many are unable afford to live in them, creating an economic crisis for everyday individuals and families. We have to encourage new housing development of all types, and as Governor I will do that throughout our state.

Education: Currently, Oregon ranks near 47th nationwide in school success. In addition to ensuring that schools stay open and that our children never lose another year of critical education the way they have in the recent past, Oregon needs increased access to extracurricular activities; childcare programs; and STEM enrichment programs for our youth. As Governor, I will raise school district performance through school vouchers and incentivized school awards and ensure not only that we get closer to 100% graduation rates, but that our graduating students are prepared for the job market via school-to-skills pathways for traditional and next generation types of employment.

Environment: Oregonians want to keep Oregon clean, green, and beautiful. Right now, many of our urban communities are dealing with record amounts of uncontained trash and human waste; and statewide, we are dealing with the aftermath of unprecedented historic wildfires- despite record-breaking state investments in Oregon forest management processes that aren’t working. We need to bring an end to limitations on the responsible processing and removal of felled timber, and similar measures which have had devastating consequences. We also need to be prepared to address drought in our rural communities by bringing an end to certain water storage restrictions and investing in small-scale desalinization to support at-risk crops. Finally, we need to develop innovative long-term solutions for our increasing energy needs as a state, which includes energy storage and diversification.

What one accomplishment are you most proud of, and why?

This is a tough question because I’m proud of many things that I’ve accomplished and that I’ve been able overcome; as well as opening and operating a business in Bend, building strong relationships with a generation of students, parents, and the Central Oregon community, and the work I’ve done locally with various organizations. But if I had to choose just one accomplishment that I’m incredibly proud of, it would be my children and the women that they are becoming. And they give me hope and inspiration for a brighter future— for Oregon and beyond.

Why should Central Oregonians vote for you?

I have lived, worked, studied, and raised a family in Central Oregon. Through tough times and triumph, Central Oregon is like home to me. It’s the place where my youngest daughter was born, there at St. Charles Hospital. I understand the challenges of Central Oregon are unique to Central Oregon and as Governor, I will not use a one-size-fits-all approach to dealing with the diversity of our Oregon communities. I understand that every community is different, and I will be there to listen to Central Oregon.