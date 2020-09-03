Deschutes National Forest rangers removing man-made structures

Environment

Forest Service officials warn they could disrupt wildlife

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With Labor Day weekend around the corner, unattended campfires are not the only activities causing concern in the forest.

The Deschutes National Forest said in a Facebook post Wednesday that Forest Service field rangers have been busy removing man-made structures across the forest, left behind by campers.

Forest officials said creating temporary camping accessories using logs, rocks and vegetation can interfere with wildlife’s ability to find food and shelter from predators.

"Recreate responsibly -- think about how your actions today may impact your public lands in the future!" the posting concluded.

Reporter Rhea Panela is speaking with Forest Service officials Thursday to learn how many structures were taken down and where, and the effects they can have on the forest's ecosystem.

