‘It changes the dynamics of farming’: Redmond resident creates sustainability project

Environment

'Garden Art Heritage' set to be up and running next month

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Aeroponics, hydroponics and aquaponics are words not many people know the meaning of.

C.J. Connell of Redmond wants to help more people get not only what they mean, but the good they can do. He's created a project called 'Garden Art Heritage' that promotes sustainable farming.

He's doing so in the form of a mobile stage he plans to drive around Central Oregon, to catch people's attention. The stage will feature videotaped interviews with local farmers.

Connell wants people to see the "CJ's Imaginarium" float and learn about sustainable options. He hopes the project will be beneficial for the community and serve as an educational resource for families.

"The goal is to kind of inspire people to understand the whole process of farming, and find new ways to make ultra-high-efficiency farming," Connell told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday. "It's even more important to get it back into the soil."

Connell got his start building greenhouses, which led him to pursue different avenues of sustainability.

"I believe It's going to become the most efficient way to farm for small and family farms," he said.

Connell installed a smoker on the end to draw attention -- and that will make "CJ's Imaginarium" even harder to miss.