Low C.O. lake water levels causing problems for boaters, Forest Service
LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon's drought is having another wide-ranging impact, this time for boaters.
Because of low water levels in East Lake, Deschutes National Forest officials had trouble reinstalling the docks at the lake's four boat launches this spring.
They said they were completely unable to install the docks at the East Lake Boat Launch because the level was not high enough for the docks to reach the water.
Scott McBride, manager of the Newberry National Volcanic Monument, estimated that levels in the lake are lower currently then they were last fall.
Jack Hirsh is speaking Tuesday with McBride, as well as a boater who said his boat was dinged because of the low levels, and will have a full story this evening, starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4.
Comments
5 Comments
This might be annoying for pleasure boaters and their boat dings, but I would focus more on the local life and death issue of wells running dry all over the area, not just the south county but the east side too- its not the best way to keep real estate prices high but it is good journalism
I’d suggest that an article like this IS good journalism, in that it might get the attention of someone who is ignorant of what’s going on. And it appears that it caught your attention so it worked.
Exactly, if the drought was a capitol building i would storm it so hard, hit it in the head with a fire extinguisher until i got what i wanted… which is more water not a new civil war, just to be clear!
It was covered June 2nd…
https://ktvz.com/news/2021/06/02/amid-drought-some-s-deschutes-county-homeowners-say-their-wells-are-drying-up/
Yes thats the point, its not just affecting shallow south county wells or south county lakes, but all the reporting focuses on the south county for some reason?