Spotted frog debate returns amid severe drought; C.O. farmers meeting to build support

Farmers struggle to irrigate their crops amidst drought and conservation rules

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As Central Oregon endures a severe drought, some farmers struggling with reduced water supplies are urging changes be made to the Deschutes Basin Habitat Conservation Plan.

The plan, which calls for protection of spotted frogs, bull trout and other wildlife, limits the amount of water farmers can receive to irrigate their crops, in order to keep more water in the Deschutes River to protect habitat.

Farmers are gathering at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the plan and build support for their case to make modifications.

JoHanna Symons, owner of the Symons Beef Co. and Perfect Balance USA, organized the meeting.

