Bend solar electric firm completes net zero energy headquarters in Central District

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Long-time Bend-based solar electric company Sunlight Solar Energy has laid down a marker with the completion of their new net zero energy headquarters at 150 NE Hawthorne Avenue in the Bend Central District.

“Sunlight Solar has an interest in seeing the Bend Central District flourish and are proud to be a new partner in this growing area,” said Paul Israel, president of Sunlight Solar Energy.

“The building showcases what energy efficient commercial construction should be. Oftentimes, the commercial building sector is behind the residential building sector in energy-efficient design. This is how buildings should and be built,” says Israel.

Property developer and owner of the neighboring commercial lot, Kurt Petrich of Petrich Properties, added, “The Sunlight Solar name has been an undisputed leader in the energy development.” “All of Bend needs more net-zero energy commercial buildings” he said.

The 14,000 square foot, two-story building will serve as the company’s home, and also houses Bend Central Co-Working. A co-working space that is primarily for Green and Progressive Businesses. New tenants are Kôr Community Land Trust, which builds affordable homes to net zero energy, Oregon Wild, which works to protect and restore Oregon's wildlands, wildlife and waters, and the Great Basin Institute, a field studies organization that promotes environmental research, education, and conservation.

The building is powered by 40,000 watts of Tesla Solarroof, which are estimated to produce 100% of the yearly electricity used by the building. The energy-efficient design will surpass state energy codes and be built to net zero guidelines. There will multiple Electric Vehicle charging spaces.

“EV’s are the present, not the future,” said Robert Johnson, Sunlight Solar’s Oregon Signing Supervisor.

Located in Bend’s Central District, we will encourage biking and walking for its’ employees. Based on the National www.walkscore.com website, the site has a “75 or Very Walkable” and “85 Very Bikeable” scores.

“I have always loved that area. It is the nexus between the east and west sides of town and has easy access to downtown Bend,” said Israel.

Grown in Bend, SSE is a solar electric, EV charging and battery back-up design and installation company with five offices nationwide.

For more information, contact Paul Israel at paul@sunlightsolar.com or 860/617-6527.