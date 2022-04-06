COCC, OSU-Cascades to co-host Earth Day Fashion Show

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An Earth Day Fashion Show at Central Oregon Community College from 2-3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22, at the college’s Coats Campus Center will benefit the Clothing Connection program, a free service that provides school and work clothing to students of COCC and Oregon State University-Cascades.

Tickets to the event are $25. Visit cocc.edu/departments/student-life/clothing-connection/ to learn more.

“We’ll have students modeling clothing from the program, with all proceeds to go toward this important resource for local students,” explained Angie Cole, co-coordinator of the Clothing Connection and associate professor of education at COCC. “It seemed a natural fit to tie this event of reusing and repurposing to the celebration of Earth Day.”

The event, held in partnership with COCC’s sustainability team, also includes giveaways, plus a plant sale and seed swap coordinated by the COCC Planted Earth Garden Club.

The Clothing Connection accepts new and gently used clothing donations. COCC started its free clothing program in 2016 as a way to help students acquire items to best dress for job interviews, course practicums and the workplace.



For more information, contact clothingconnection@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.