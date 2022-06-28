Deschutes County to host household hazardous waste disposal events in Sisters, La Pine

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County’s Department of Solid Waste is hosting special one-day collection events next month in Sisters and La Pine, where residents can drop off household hazardous waste for free.

At these events, residents can drop off household hazardous waste products such as lawn and gardening products, photo and pool/spa chemicals, paint, cleaning solutions, motor oil and used rechargeable batteries, fluorescent bulbs and tubes and small propane tanks (5-gallon BBQ size and smaller).

Business-generated hazardous waste, medical waste, explosives, fireworks, ammunition, drums/barrels, compressed gas cylinders will not be accepted.

In Sisters, the event will be held on Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sisters Recycling Center.

In La Pine, the event will be held on Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at La Pine High School.

For more information, residents should visit www.deschutes.org/sw or call the Department of Solid Waste at 541-317-3163.