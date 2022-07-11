City of Bend seeks public input on proposed Home Energy Score program

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is considering a Home Energy Score Program to improve transparency around the energy cost of homes and encourage energy-efficient homes and is seeking feedback on the proposed program at www.bendoregon.gov/city-projects/community-priorities/sustainability/energy/home-energy-score.

A Home Energy Score is a rating that assesses a home’s energy efficiency. Like a miles-per-gallon rating for a vehicle, a home energy score provides information about how efficiently a home uses energy which can inform a buyer’s purchase decision. The proposed Home Energy Score Program would require that homes listed for sale in Bend obtain a Home Energy Score prior to listing. The homeowner or their realtor would share the energy scorecard with prospective buyers.

Creating the program is a priority set by the City’s Environment and Climate Committee from the Bend Community Climate Action Plan, a roadmap to achieve the City’s climate action goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The City Council supports developing a Home Energy Score Program this year. The Home Energy Score tool was created by the U.S. Department of Energy and is used in cities across the country.

There will be several ways the community can learn more and provide input. Members of the public are invited to share their feedback about the proposed program during the on the project webpage.

Also, City staff are available to present information, answer questions and solicit feedback for interested groups. Groups or organizations interested in inviting staff to their meetings can contact Cassie Lacy at clacy@bendoregon.gov.

Community members are invited to listen and share public comments during Environment and Climate Committee meetings. The committee is expected to recommend the program to the City Council in the fall, and if the proposal goes to the City Council for consideration, the public could provide input at City Council meetings. Watch www.bendoregon.gov/councilagenda for City Council meeting agendas.

Key dates:

July 14, 11 a.m. – Environment and Climate Committee meeting program and enforcement discussion

– Environment and Climate Committee meeting program and enforcement discussion July 25, 11:30 a.m. – City Council Stewardship Subcommittee program discussion

– City Council Stewardship Subcommittee program discussion August 1, 3 p.m. – Open house and Q&A session about the proposed program

All meetings will be in hybrid format, with in-person participation in Council Chambers at City Hall. More information about meetings will be found on the Environment and Climate Committee webpage.

(Here is a Frequently Asked Questions document.)