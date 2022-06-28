City of Bend proposes Home Energy Score requirement to help buyers make purchasing decisions
Home Energy Score helps homeowners and homebuyers have a better grasp of a home's energy use
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend homebuyers may soon have an easier time finding out how much they’ll be spending for a home’s energy use.
The City of Bend's Environment and Climate Committee has drafted an ordinance that would, if approved, mandate homeowners and Realtors to provide the Home Energy Score before they sell their home, which must then be shared with prospective buyers.
“So, it looks at the physical attributes of a home," city Senior Management Analyst Cassie Lacy said Tuesday. "So what kind of building do you have, what kind of windows do you have, what types of heating and cooling systems do you have?"
The square footage of a home is also a factor.
The Home Energy Score, developed by the U.S. Department of Energy, estimates home energy use and associated costs. It essentially helps homeowners and homebuyers have a better grasp of a home's energy use, potentially influencing purchasing decisions.
The Home Energy Score is a rating from 1-10 that assesses how efficiently a home uses energy.
A low score of 3 may indicate higher costs that a homebuyer will have to take into account, while a score of 10 indicates greater energy savings when it comes to things like heating and cooling a home.
Similar to how you might call an appraiser to get your property assessed, Lacy said once the program is in effect, there will be authorized home energy assessors in town that homeowners can call.
The committee's 2 p.m. Tuesday meeting agenda includes a link to the draft Home Energy Score ordinance and other documents.
As drafted, homeowners would have to provide it to their real estate agents, as well as visitors shopping for a new home, keep a copy for review and include the score in real estate listings, with some exceptions.
The requirement of a Home Energy Score could encourage homeowners to find ways to make small improvements to increase energy savings, while it would also provide homebuyers with true cost information that could influence whether they want to invest in a particular home.
The city of Milwaukie, near Portland, adopted a Home Energy Score requirement in 2020, the first Oregon city to do so.
Cindy King, a principal broker at Re/Max Key Properties, said energy costs are not the highest item on a buyer's list of priorities.
“Because we have such a shortage of inventory, that is not one of the top three or five questions buyers ask about," King said.
However, since energy costs can be a big burden on monthly expenses, Lacy said it may draw more consideration in the future.
"So we hope that with this information, energy costs can be a bigger role in people’s purchased decisions, so they don’t accidentally buy something that is too expensive for them to afford over the long term," Lacy said.
Many newer homes already have energy-efficiency standards.
For owners of older homes, the score may encourage upgrades, or reflect upgrades that have already been made.
Certain homes are exempt to the program.
“Ones where significant financial hardship is indicated, so for example, foreclosure sales or trustee sales," Lacy said.
King said, "It’s going to be a new process, should it pass, I think it will add a few more steps and a lot of questions that are going to be asked by the homeowners."
The city of Bend will open a public comment period in a few weeks to collect input about the proposed program. It will run from mid-July until the end of August.
These people want to control every damn thing. Lets vote for people with brains instead of all these radical liberals who are hell bent on destroying America. And the biggest one is Biden controlled like a bull with a nose ring.
– unfortunately, it isn’t surprising that you would show up here and rant AGAINST pertinent information – knowing stuff is a liberal plot that will allow us to make informed decisions – absolute tyranny i tells ya
These people want to control every damn thing. Lets vote for people with brains instead of all these radical liberals who are hell bent on destroying America. And the biggest one is Biden controlled like a bull with a nose ring. City of Bend used to be a good place now completely screwed up.
Gads, how about instead the City reins in overarching feel-good citizen committees.
Because housing prices are not already high enough… let’s make them a little more pricey just because. This should not be a regulation but if the buyer of the home want’s this information then they can ask for it in the price of the sale. We do not need MORE government oversight for this bend… You guys need a reality check.
Exactly. So many older homes in the city will never score high no matter how high the ordinances are stacked. It amounts to just another wasteful burden.
City of Bend needs to stick with the house less situation mess and buying motels instead of screwing with the housed.
How do we view a copy of the draft?
As the article says, a link to the agenda that includes the draft document is in the story.
Thanks, missed it the first time round. It is disappointing that this will most likely get pushed thru and not be put on the ballot for the public to vote on.
Ultimately increasing the cost of housing in order to justify this committee’s existence.
Really? Don’t these people have anything better to do? How about buyers performing due diligence when purchasing a home?
Vote ’em out.
Sounds like a reasonable disclosure, IF this score doesn’t involve a bunch more cost and time. If it is easily gamed, or requires an expensive audit forget it. How about disclosing energy costs per sq ft per month for houses that were previously occupied. New homes…..build them to code and don’t look back. If the codes are too inefficient, fix them.
One more reason to consider simplifying your life by living in a tent for free somewhere.
This will simply make more homes unaffordable save for the super expensive mini-mansions on the West Side where the majority of city councilors live. How will this even begin to help with homeless problem in the city? This is essentially a tax which is being placed on home owners that have not had the opportunity to actually vote on it.
More oversight, more regulation, more government. Probably should start regulating when we can use the
bathroom, too!
more progressive nonsense
..self reliant folks just do their own research
Progressive and nanny state are two different things.
not really. This ‘feels good’ to the trendy-bendy folk, like they are doing something
And without a law requiring compliance I am sure sellers will not only ave the information available but be honest and forthright in providing it. Right.
it’s just feel-good nonsense. The buyers don’t care
There’s a housing crisis!
How can we make it worse?
Add rules and regulation!!!!
Bingo!
Control, control, control, and regulate and then add more regulation, after all these clowns have to justify their existence.
If you don’t like the direction don’t hire/vote these ppl in positions of power. We control our city… take control back.
Another liberal Bend big government knows best. Any buyer can ask for one. Keep government out of it.
Like changing the spark plus in a 20 year old car hoping to get more money on the used market. This will do absolutely nothing to save energy, increase home inspection costs, and just add one more government boot on the face of our existence.
Barney, if it’s possible I’d like to request that you remove (and/or discontinue use) or your stock footage that includes Maria Peace’s sign/name as she has passed. May she rest in peace.
Please send us a note at stories@ktvz.com describing the footage so we can review it. I doubt our archives are tied to the name(s) of those in it. Sorry.
Obviously, If a homeowner wanted to give their home more appeal on the market, they might “choose” to do this. I know this committee loves to “Choose” things for us, but this is really a “Choice” for the homeowner. So, the real question is, Why require this? Ahhh… maybe so they can at a later date, use these scores to “Force” you to make energy changes like Solar, Wind, and other energy sources that are not penciling out as smart money yet. Plus, they are getting paid to make these rediculous decisions and need to justify their jobs.
Dude nobody wants your trailer don’t worry about the government boogie man and read up on renewable energy prices… Your ignorance is showing again
Choosing Blue Sky wind energy for your home is more expensive on your monthly bill, read up, thanks
Seriously dumb….
This was already brought up and the people of the community did not want it.
Why waste our time to bring it up again?
More costs, more delays, more paperwork….
It is not like the Portland/Central Oregon-based company “Green Savers” has the Bend leaders in their pocket (google it yourself) $$$
I swear the city of bend is just keeping up with the jones’. Every time a city in the valley does something, Bend has to implement the same thing. Next they will be trying to make private auto sellers provide a MPG and how many miles are left on the tires.
Anything to push up the cost of housing while they are saying (out of the other side of their mouth)how they want to make housing more affordable. The silly part is all the info they are talking about is already available, any good real estate agent can get that for you for no to little cost. (at least my agents have been able to get it when I asked for it)
Building codes dictate energy consumption. The older the home, the less energy efficiency. End of Story! Making this a rule or a law is insane and just another burden or cost.
Way to go City of Bend. Force another hidden fee in to the sales process as folks would need to hire a Home Energy Score Assessor. There is nothing stopping prospective purchasers from asking for energy bills and much of the construction info is in the listing or easily seen if touring the house.
I don’t like this; there is no need for the city to stick its nose in there. Any prospective buyer can simply ask for some sample utility bills from the seller.
This will only add to the cost and complexity of purchasing a home in Bend. Why not allow prospective buyers to have an energy study done during the due diligence process much like a home inspection, at their cost? Why put that burden on the seller, ultimately passing on the cost to the buyer even if the buyer doesn’t want it? Sounds like more “feel good” politics and policy. If you appose this, I strongly encourage you to call and write the city council (https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/city-council). And remember this when it’s time to re-elect them!
The buyer DOES NOT CARE. It’s progressive feel-good nonsense
Well they say “monkey sees monkey does”! This city is getting, no, it is out of control!