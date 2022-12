Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have introduced scaled-down legislation to protect over 3,200 miles of waterways around the state as wild and scenic. A local conservationist shared his thoughts Wednesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.