US to switch off incandescent light bulb sales this summer; Redmond lighting store owner points to issues

(Update: Adding video, comments from Warmbold and a customer)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When it comes to light bulbs, a change that's been underway for years will accelerate this summer, as new federal rules require consumers and retailers to make a switch to LED light bulbs.

As of July 31, under new federal rules, the long-familiar incandescent lights will become illegal to sell by U.S. retailers.

Accent Lighting owner Bob Warmbold said Monday he's worried many consumers will be surprised, if not frustrated or upset by the new regulations.

" As of August 1st, we cannot sell incandescent, halogen -- eco-halogen lightbulbs, basically general-purpose lightbulbs," Warmbold said. "The law was expanded immensely back four or five years ago. They banned the regular 100-watt, 60-watt light bulb."

"What (many customers) don't understand is, your chandelier light bulbs that were incandescent --now they're going to be LED," he said. "They're forcing us into this, so they're going to look different."

Hillary Brodigan is one customer who says she's in favor of the LED move.

"I think it's a good change for our environment, for energy, for health -- for all of it," Brodigan said. "I think it's a great change."

In fact, retailers under the new U.S. Department of Energy rules could be fined for each old-fashioned bulb sold after that date. Officials and advocates of the move say not only are the LED and compact fluorescent bulbs more efficient, they will last longer and save people money.

But Warmbold said there are also cons to LED lights.

"The downside of the LED is it's not as bright as the other lights we're used to growing up with," he said. "The other drawback is for the LEDs, dimming can be an issue. Not all of them dim equally."

Hillary's mom is a fan of the incandescent lights.

"We we're talking about it the other day and she was saying, 'Well, I'd better go out and see where I can find incandescent bulbs.'"

Warmbold said the new rules also don't address how retailers are supposed to dispose of the old bulbs that don't meet the new code.

"I met with manufacturers in January and expressed my concern that people will be blindsided by this new rule," Warmbold said.