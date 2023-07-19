Four Oregon craft beverage producers collaborate to help restore Oregon’s parks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Four leading Oregon craft beverage producers, including Sunriver Brewing, are once again teaming up with Oregon Parks Forever this summer to raise funds to restore and beautify Oregon’s parks.

Now in its third year, the craft companies are supporting the nonprofit’s pilot program - We Care for Parks - which is a collaboration between themselves and SOLVE Oregon for volunteer-driven restoration projects at parks impacted by wildfire throughout the state.

Between record-breaking fires caused by a freak windstorm to extreme heat waves, Oregon has seen unusually severe tree and park structure damage over the past three years.

As we embark on summer activities, fire officials are warning that we are heading for another challenging fire season this summer.

So, once again, sustainability-minded craft beverage producers Fort George Brewery, Portland Cider Company, Stoller Wine Group, and Sunriver Brewing are collaborating to help Oregon Parks Forever’s efforts to keep Oregon Parks beautiful and green.

From July 20 – August 31, at all Oregon retailers, $1 from every 6-pack cans of Sunriver Brewing and Pelican Brewing beer and Portland Cider Company cider, and select products within the Stoller Wine Group portfolio will be donated towards Oregon Parks Forever to support the launch of their We Care for Parks program.

Funds raised this year will go towards the tools and equipment needed for restoration projects for the program’s lifespan, used for many years to come, and beautifying parks all throughout Oregon.

"This November, we are hosting our first park restoration and clean-up day at Minto Park in Marion County, where several parks along the corridor have been decimated by wildfire,” said Seth Miller, Oregon Parks Forever executive director. “We are thrilled to have the support of these fine craft beverage producers toward this important program that we’re excited to kickstart here in Oregon.”

Oregon Parks Forever is partnering with SOLVE Oregon to coordinate the largely volunteer-driven program, with a goal to establish regular projects. From general park clean-up to construction projects like building footpath bridges and retaining walls, parks will be selected based on those with the highest need due to fire damage and deferred maintenance due to wildfires.

You can support their efforts by donating directly, signing up to volunteer, or buying the participating products from these craft beverage producers at your local retailer this summer.

About Oregon Parks Forever

Since 1995, Oregon Parks Forever has been raising funds to help fund programs and projects that enhance the experience of using Oregon’s parks & forests. Emphasis is placed on projects that protect existing facilities and amenities, increase park accessibility, provide healthy activities or educate the future stewards of our public lands. Oregon Parks Forever is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission includes working with federal, state, local and tribal public land managers to enhance and preserve special places and experiences in all Oregon parks and forests. For more information, visit orparksforever.org/

About Fort George Brewery

Fort George Brewery is a family-owned and operated craft brewery in Astoria, Oregon. They have been making beer in Astoria for over 15 years. What started out as an 8.5 barrel system in the back of a pub has grown to become so much more than a brewery. Fort George is proud to be a member of a thriving community on the coast, operating 2 restaurants for the hungry people, a taproom for the thirsty ones, 2 smaller scale research and development breweries, one large-scale production facility, and a craft-focused distributor representing a handsome portfolio of over 200 similarly-minded breweries, wineries and cideries. They distribute their original beers across the Pacific Northwest but the heart of Fort George is in Astoria. Fort George makes beer for a stronger community.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was founded in 2013 to bring hand-crafted, award-winning cider to the Northwest. The company recognizes Portland and her bold spirit as the inspiration behind their innovative ciders, and promises the cleanest, tastiest, and most enjoyable cider-drinking experience the city has to offer. Portland Cider has three taproom locations in the Portland Metro Area, where they encourage all to visit, sample, and expect more from the cider they drink. For more information, visit portlandcider.com.

About Stoller Wine Group

Founded in 1993, the Stoller Wine Group is a collection of family-owned wine brands from Oregon's Willamette Valley. Dynamic and innovative, the Stoller Wine Group continuously seeks to improve its brands and company with a lens toward quality, authenticity, and sustainability. We are proud to be a certified B Corp. For more information, visit stollerwinegroup.com

About Sunriver Brewing

Sunriver Brewing Company’s pub in the Village at Sunriver opened to rave reviews in the summer of 2012. Recognizing that the original pub would not accommodate demand, a 13,000-square foot building was purchased in the Business Park in 2014. Since that time, Sunriver Brewing Company has garnered many national and international awards for their craft beer. In February of 2016, Sunriver opened its second pub location on Galveston Avenue in Bend Oregon. The year of 2017 included a major national accomplishment with winning Small Brewing Company of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival. In 2019 Sunriver opened its third pub in the Oakway Center located in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, visit sunriverbrewingcompany.com

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a statewide non-profit organization that brings Oregonians together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. Since 1969, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots group to a national model of volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains volunteers of all ages across Oregon to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, and to build a legacy of stewardship for our state. You can follow SOLVE on Instagram at @SOLVEinOregon, Facebook at @SOLVEOregon, or at www.solveoregon.org.