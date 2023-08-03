Ochoco National Forest begins major meadow restoration project at Williams Prairie

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Ochoco National Forest said Thursday it has begun work on the Greater Williams Prairie Restoration Project, a ridgetop-to-valley bottom effort to improve watershed health.

Williams Prairie is one of several projects within the Greater Williams Prairie Restoration area. It is 560 acres of meadow located about three miles south of Big Summit Prairie on the Paulina Ranger District.

The first phase of restoration is focused on filling in and leveling ground over four miles of deeply eroded stream gullies within the prairie. Adding additional soil and “fill material” will result in restored water tables closer to the historic ground surface, which will allow for the growth of a complex riparian area, and an overall healthier stream, meadow, and prairie.

Additionally, the restoration project will include the planting of diverse upland and riparian species, as well as large wood/debris placement and 3 floodplain relief culverts installed at the bottom end of the Prairie.

In order to accomplish this work, hydrologists and soil scientists are working with heavy equipment, including two excavators, three off-road dump trucks, a bulldozer and skidder to level the ground. Work began on July 10th and is expected to continue for 8-10 weeks.

After completion of this project and future phases of restoration in the coming years, Forest Service personnel expect to see a watershed that is more resilient to a warming climate and associated wildfires.

They also expect to decreased sediment runoff, increased forest health, improved wildlife habit, restored aquatic organism passage throughout the sub-watershed, better and higher forage production for wild and domestic animals cattle outside of restoration areas, and the reduction of invasive weeds.

To protect the restoration efforts, temporary fencing has been constructed around the prairie and the area will not be available for livestock grazing for the next few years.

Additionally, when the initial phase is completed on the prairie, work will shift to adding drainage capacity for the prairie along on Forest Road 4225-050 at the North Fork Crooked River crossing (at the very north end of Williams Prairie).

The large culvert currently installed will remain in place and 3 twenty-four-inch floodplain relief culverts will be added to the road crossing. This work will close the road for one day and the public will be notified of the closure as soon as is practical.

The public may encounter off-road dump trucks and equipment on the following Forest Roads: 4215, 4225, 4225-050, 4225-060, and anyone camping in the dispersed campsites along Forest Road 4215 may encounter equipment traveling around and near their campsites.

Additional work will occur on the North Fork Crooked River adjacent to FS Road 4215 - between Williams Prairie and Big Summit Prairie - and a small amount of large wood placement work will occur on Long Prairie Creek, a small tributary to the North Fork Crooked River.

The public may see excavators and dump trucks working in the vicinity of the campground during this time, but there are no road or campsite closures associated with the project.