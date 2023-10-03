Pacific Power’s Blue Sky participants receive national recognition for green power sales

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Thanks to Pacific Power’s Blue Sky program participants, the popular Blue Sky renewable energy program ranked first in overall green pricing sales in a national study by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

NREL recently released its ranking of leading utility green power programs based on 2022 data and recognized the top ten outstanding green power programs. For the 21st consecutive year, PacifiCorp’s Blue Sky program – which includes participation by Pacific Power and Rocky Mountain Power customers – is being recognized.

“Blue Sky participants are making an impact by supporting additional renewable energy and local community projects,” said Cory Scott, vice president of customer & community solutions. “We’re proud of our Blue Sky participants for their continued commitment to renewables that helped achieve this national recognition.

“Our Blue Sky participants voluntarily support this program and continue to bring renewable energy awareness into the forefront of everyday life and lead the way toward a more robust renewable energy future while making meaningful changes in our communities,” said Scott.

PacifiCorp scored first in the top 10 list for green power sales based on December 2022 data.

How Blue Sky works

Blue Sky allows participants to match their energy usage with the purchase of renewable energy credits. It’s an effortless way for participants to support renewable energy in the West, above and beyond Pacific Power’s substantial and growing commitment to renewables.

In addition to supporting renewable energy in the West, funds from Blue Sky participants’ support have allowed Pacific Power to partner with community organizations to fund more than 145 local renewable energy projects over the years. These projects have helped community organizations save money on electricity costs and reinvest those funds to support their missions in the communities Pacific Power serves.

Pacific Power customers who want to participate in Blue Sky can call toll free at 1-888-221-7070 or visit Blue Sky Renewable Energy.

The top 10 utility green pricing program listing is compiled by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in the following categories: total sales of renewable energy, total number of customer participants, customer participation rate, green power as a percentage of overall sales, price premium and percentage of solar energy.

National Renewable Energy Laboratory green power rankings are available at www.nrel.gov.