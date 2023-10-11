Yearly rescue of stranded fish in Deschutes River moved up to the weekend due to low flows; volunteers needed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The annual fall rescue of thousands of fish stranded in a side channel of the Deschutes River was to begin next Monday, but has been moved up to this weekend after event planners learned that flows are dropping faster than anticipated, due to reduced river recharge and drier geological conditions resulting from drought.

The rescue will now start this Saturday, and organizers say volunteers are urgently needed to help accommodate the last-minute date change.

With the wind-down of the growing season in Central Oregon, local irrigation districts are reducing flows in the Upper Deschutes River below Wickiup Dam in order to fill the depleted reservoir for the following irrigation season.

The Deschutes River Conservancy, in partnership with the Deschutes Basin Board of Control, technical support from Mt. Hood Environmental and crucial help from dozens of volunteers in the community, are rolling up their sleeves in a collaborative fish rescue.

The Deschutes River Conservancy is a Bend-based nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring streamflow and improving water quality in the Deschutes River Basin. The organization is once again coordinating a volunteer-based rescue effort to save stranded fish in a side channel of the Upper Deschutes River along Lava Island Falls.

“In a perfect world, this rescue would not be necessary.” stated Kate Fitzpatrick, executive director of the Deschutes River Conservancy. “But as flows out of the dam are drawn down to a fraction of their summer flows to store water for summer irrigation, there are impacts to downstream habitat."

This rescue effort involves collecting fish stranded in drying pools throughout a large side channel of the Deschutes River near Lava Island Falls that will be disconnected from the main flow of the river as flows draw down. These rescued fish will be carried in buckets by volunteers to be relocated into the main river channel.

Last year, nearly 7,000 fish were rescued in this effort, involving some 150 volunteers.

A more long-term solution to this problem is underway, the organization says, as large-scale water conservation efforts, including canal piping, will restore flows to a point where the side channel won't dry up.

The Deschutes Basin Board of Control, which includes the eight irrigation districts in Central Oregon, pays for the fish rescue.

"The Deschutes Basin Board of Control is fully committed funding the rescue effort while we continue to implement conservation projects, like piping open irrigation canals, that address the river flows affecting off-channel habitats,” said Craig Horrell, president of the Deschutes Basin Board of Control.

About this year’s rescue:

During this three-day event, volunteers work in half-day shifts to rescue fish that are stranded in drying pools. Volunteers take part in one of the following three tasks depending on their skills and experience handling fish: (1) wade into the pools to help capture fish, (2) hike the buckets of fish from the pools to the river, or (3) help identify and count the fish as they are returned to the main channel of the Deschutes.

The rescue will take place starting on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Meadow Camp, off Century Drive. Sunday morning, the rescue base will shift to the Lava Island Boat Ramp area for the remainder of the operation.

“This event highlights just how much our community cares about the Deschutes River,” Fitzpatrick said. “When the ecosystem needs a helping hand, there are innumerable community members willing to carry buckets while trudging through the mud in the effort to save the fish.”

Those interested in volunteering are required to register through the DRC’s website. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0C44A9A72DA7FA7-45121729-2023#/

***Please note, dates and times may change due to weather and river conditions. DRC will be in touch with all volunteers via text to provide updates***

About the Deschutes River Conservancy: The Deschutes River Conservancy (DRC) was formed in 1996 with a mission to restore streamflow and improve water quality in the Deschutes River Basin. The DRC has a multi-stakeholder board and, through collaborative efforts, has restored up to 350 CFS (equivalent to over 14 Olympic-sized swimming pools per hour) of flow in the basin with non-litigious, voluntary, and market-based programs. For more information about the DRC, visit www.deschutesriver.org.