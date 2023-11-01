City of Bend sets open house, invites public comment on plans to create Climate Friendly Areas

Multi-year project required by the state, aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Growth Management Division at the City of Bend said Wednesday it wants to hear from the community about where to locate areas where people can live, work, and play without requiring a car.

This concept is called a Climate Friendly Area. City staff are in the phase of analyzing locations throughout the city to designate as Climate Friendly Areas in a multi-year project driven by the state.

As a part of this phase, the community is invited to the Climate Friendly Areas Community Open House on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. It will be held in the Audubon Room at the Environmental Center at 16 NW Kansas Ave. An online open house will also be available at this website.

Climate Friendly Areas are part of the Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities rules required by the state that intend to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by changing land use patterns. The end result will involve designating walkable, connected areas that provide a mix of businesses, housing and amenities such as parks and schools through code and policy amendments.

The process of adopting these changes, although complex, is supportive of many Bend City Council goals, policies and plans already underway related to climate, equity, housing and transportation.

Visit the website for an online open house and opportunity to comment.

The Environmental Center is not sponsoring this event.