Environmental Center’s Rethink Waste Project announces five Community Innovation Fund recipients

Projects to reduce waste tackle disposable dishware, agricultural packaging, visitor recycling and more

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This year, The Environmental Center’s Rethink Waste Project offered three opportunities to apply for the Community Innovation Fund (CIF).

CIF is a funding program that supports individuals, businesses, and community organizations throughout Deschutes County advance projects that reduce, reuse, recycle, or compost waste. The program also provides support to help successfully plan, implement, and evaluate projects. The final five projects of the year tackle a wide range of waste issues and are announced below.

The Environmental Center is also happy to announce the 2024 funding cycles are now open, with the first application deadline set for March 1st, 2024.

If you are interested in applying for the CIF, there will be an informational session hosted in person at The Environmental Center and on Zoom in January, where potential applicants may come to ask questions about their project idea.

Tetherow Resort: Blue Bins for Blue Bags at Tetherow will install 8 more recycling bins across the property to recycle redeemable bottles and cans as part of Oregon Bottle Drop's Give program using Blue Bags. The Blue Bags program then donates proceeds to local nonprofit organizations, so it’s an extra win for the community!

SCP Redmond Hotel: Improved Recycling and Composting Practices at SCP will increase recycling and composting rates at SCP Hotel in Redmond by adding recycling bins on the 2nd & 3rd floors in guest room lobby areas to divert approximately 80 pounds of commingled recyclables and OR CRV products from the landfill to recycling and donation. They will also add an additional (3rd) composter to divert a total of 400 pounds of compost from the landfill to their composting system. SCP Redmond will construct the corrals, make signage, and install everything onsite.

Central Oregon Community College: Green Hygiene at COCC will provide students at COCC with zero waste laundry detergent, toothpaste and menstruation product options to reduce waste. Products will be distributed through “Green Hygiene'' events, in bathrooms in the most used buildings, through the ASCOCC Community Cabinet Food Pantry, The Clothing Connection, and an Annual Earth Day Fashion Show.

Council on Aging: Congregate Dining Dishware will replace breakable dishware with new durable dishware in the Bend Council on Aging Congregate Dining program, with the goal of utilizing dishware that lasts more than six months.

Central Oregon Locavore: Agricultural Packaging Repurposing Program will set up an outdoor storage shed to decrease the number of waxed produce boxes that are going to the landfill, while simultaneously saving local farmers and ranchers significant expenses.This project will allow Locavore to 1. Store more packaging that will meet the demands of the farmers/vendors; 2. Keep the packaging clean and dry, increasing the number of boxes that can be re-used and are not ruined by the elements; and 3. Allow 24hr access to the packaging by all farmers, ranchers, and vendors to better fit their schedules and increase participation in the repurposing program.

Do you have an idea for reducing waste in your neighborhood, workplace, school, your favorite park or restaurant, or other community space, but aren’t sure how to get started? Apply for the Rethink Waste Community Innovation Fund to receive project support and funding! The next application deadline is March 1st, 2024. Learn more and apply at envirocenter.org/community-innovation-fund! Questions? Contact lindsey@envirocenter.org.

The Community Innovation Fund is a program of The Environmental Center’s Rethink Waste Project in partnership with Deschutes County Solid Waste and Visit Central Oregon. The Rethink Waste Project envisions a community that understands the upstream and downstream impacts of using Earth's resources and makes responsible decisions about the consumption, use, and disposal of materials.

About The Environmental Center

The Environmental Center’s mission is to embed sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. We translate sustainability into practical, local action in order to create a healthy future for people and the planet. We are focused on building community, educating kids, revolutionizing energy, rethinking waste, and advocating for change. Learn more at www.envirocenter.org or by visiting our facility at 16 NW Kansas Ave. in downtown Bend, Oregon.