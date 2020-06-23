New wildfire burns 500-plus acres east of Madras

Fire Alert

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new wildfire broke out Tuesday near Teller Butte, about 10 miles east of Madras, and burned more than 500 acres of grass and brush by evening, an Oregon Department of Forestry official said.

The Teller Flats Fire was reported around noon and started outside any fire protection district, according to Christie Shaw, public information officer for ODF’s Central Oregon District.

Five ODF engines and a five-person crew were helping several local landowners work to stop the blaze, which was spreading mostly to the east, Shaw said.

ODF crews engaged in the firefighting effort due to the fire’s proximity to the agency’s protection boundary and state-protected land, she added.

There was no initial word on a possible cause of the fire, or any containment estimate.