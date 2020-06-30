ODF’s Central Oregon District enters regulated-use closure on Wednesday

Fire Alert

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District will enter Regulated-Use Closure beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. The closure is intended to restrict activities that could spark fires in dry wildland fuels.

Lands included in this closure include private, municipal and state-owned lands protected by the Central Oregon District in the following counties: Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Grant, Wheeler, Morrow, Gilliam, Hood River, Lake, Harney, Umatilla and Wasco.

Activities below are restricted by this closure. Additional restrictions and the full proclamation can be accessed at www.Oregon.gov/ODF/Fire/Pages/Restrictions.aspx

Possession of the following firefighting equipment is required while traveling in a motorized vehicle, except on federal and state highways, county roads and driveways: one shovel and one gallon of water or one operational 2½ pound or larger fire extinguisher, except all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles which must be equipped with an approved spark arrestor in good working condition.

Smoking is prohibited while traveling, except in vehicles on improved roads.

Open fires are prohibited, including campfires, charcoal fires, cooking fires and warming fires, except in designated areas.

Chainsaw use is prohibited, between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Chainsaw use is permitted at all other hours, if the following firefighting equipment is present with each operating saw: one axe, one shovel, and one operational 8 ounce or larger fire extinguisher. In addition, a fire watch is required at least one hour following the use of each saw.

Mowing of dried grass with power driven equipment is prohibited, between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., except for the commercial culture and harvest of agricultural crops.

Use of motor vehicles, including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, is prohibited, except on improved roads and except for vehicle use by a landowner and employees of the landowner upon their own land while conducting activities associated with their livelihood.

The use of fireworks and blasting is prohibited.

Fire season in the Central Oregon District began June 1st. Year-to-date, ODF’s Central Oregon District has had 35 fires, 10 lightning starts and 25 human-caused fires, for a total of 33 acres burned. The 10 year average for this time period is 10 lightning fires and 22 human starts, burning 1,164 acres.

Recent precipitation has helped to keep fires small, ODF noted. However, the weather is transitioning into warm, dry summer conditions.

ODF’s Central Oregon District continues to serve landowners and the public as an essential service for Oregonians. Please call or email to talk with our staff or schedule an appointment.

For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, please visit www.ODFcentraloregon.com.