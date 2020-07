Fire Alert

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new wildfire broke out southeast of La Pine on the Deschutes National Forest Wednesday afternoon and put up a tall smoke plume visible for miles.

Firefighters were responding to Incident 378 near Finley Butte Road (Forest Road 22), first reported around 2:30 p.m..

Fire Information Officer Kassidy Kern said the fire was estimated initially at about an acre.

We'll have more details as available.