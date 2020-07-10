Industrial fire precaution level to rise on C.O. public lands

Fire Alert

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hot temperatures and drying conditions have prompted fire officials for the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland and the Prineville District Bureau of Land Management to raise the Industrial Fire Precaution Level from I to II next week. The Deschutes National Forest is already in IFPL II.

The fire danger level remains at HIGH in Central Oregon and fire officials will raise the IFPL to II at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14. A Level II or “Partial Hoot Owl” means the use of power saws for personal use firewood cutting and commercial logging operations, as well as all equipment maintenance, may only happen between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Fire officials encourage the public to be diligent with all ignition sources on public lands, ensuring all cigarette butts are properly extinguished in an ashtray or dish of water and spark arrestors are in place on all motorized equipment. Additionally, all motorized recreationists should park in areas cleared of vegetation – the undercarriage of a vehicle can be hot enough to start a fire.

Fire restrictions are in place on all federal public lands in Central Oregon and the public is encouraged to make sure that even in a designated fire ring, you have an adequate amount of water to ensure that campfires are ‘dead out’ when you leave the area or go to bed at night. Also, officials want to remind the public that using explosive target material, such as Tannerite, and the use of explosives and fireworks continues to be prohibited on all federal public lands.