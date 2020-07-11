Wildfire breaks out near Hwy. 26 NW of Madras, partly open with pilot cars

Fire Alert

(Update: Highway 26 partly open again, with pilot cars)

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new wildfire broke out near U.S. Highway 26 northwest of Madras Saturday afternoon, closing a 40-mile stretch of the highway for hours and prompting lengthy detours for weekend travelers.

The fire, which burned at least 20 acres, was reported shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of milepost 109, six miles south of Warm Springs, and prompted closure of the highway shortly thereafter.

ODOT said a detour was in place between mileposts 71 and 111, making use of state Highway 216 and U.S. Highways 199 and 97. Track updates on ODOT’s TripCheck page.

By 5 p.m., a "shuttle" was worked out, with one lane open and traffic allowed through in alternating directions, with pilot cars, Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins said.

The fire apparently began beside the highway but moved away as it grew, still sending smoke across the roadway, Adkins said earlier.

The fire broke out in an area outside the protection area for the Oregon Department of Forestry or Central Oregon Fire Management Services, but COFMS sent an air attack plane, Type 3 helicopter and several engines to assist, spokeswoman Christie Shaw said.

Adkins said the wind-fanned fire spread down a steep canyon known as the Campbell Grade, near Pelton Dam Road. He said the Warm Springs Hot Shots and a couple engines were surrounding a home at the bottom of the canyon to protect it.

Around 4:15 p.m., Adkins said of the fire, "They seem to be knocking it down. The wind has died down in the last 20 minutes, and it's cooler than it was earlier."