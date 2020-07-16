New wildfire burns 50 acres above Upper Klamath Lake

Fire Alert

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A wildfire burning in rugged terrain on Spence Mountain above Upper Klamath Lake grew to about 50 acres Thursday, officials said.

The Spence Fire was reported Wednesday, about 15 miles northwest of Klamath Falls, and was fanned by gusty winds, according to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership.

Due to ongoing fire operations near Highway 140, northwest of the Running Y Ranch Resort, the Spence Mountain Trailhead System and the Howard Bay Boat Launch were closed to public use, according to Klamath County Sheriff's Office Emergency Manager Brandon Fowler.

In addition, watercraft were urged to avoid the waters of Howard Bay, so as not to interfere with aircraft supporting firefighters.

Meanwhile, in Gilliam County, a grass fire that broke out Tuesday burned about 500 acres on the north side of Interstate 84, about two miles west of Arlington, before being put out.