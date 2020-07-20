C.O. fire danger rises to ‘extreme;’ Rosland Road Fire reaches 60% containment

Fire Alert

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters continued to make good progress Monday and brought the Rosland Road Fire near La Pine to 60% containment as more hot, dry weather pushed the region's fire danger to "extreme" levels.

The Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center said fuels will continue to dry this week, due to the hot temperatures and lack of precipitation.

The Rosland Road Fire, which burned nearly 400 acres over the weekend, still has fire crews busy strengthening containment lines and mopping up hot spots in the fire's interior.

Firefighters will continue that work for the next few days. Officials said the hot, dry weather are "making it critical that firefighters continue working on containing and monitoring the fire to avoid any flare-ups of the fire."

Fire danger levels are expected to stay extreme, as fuels continue to dry this week with the anticipated high temperatures and lack of precipitation.

Officials remind the public to follow all public use restrictions, which allow campfires only in developed campgrounds within fire rings.

"Anyone starting a fire may be held accountable for the total costs of fighting a wildfire," the Monday evening update stated.

To follow updated information on the Rosland Road Fire or any fires in Central Oregon, follow @CentralORFire on Twitter or go to www.centraloregonfire.org .