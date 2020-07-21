Bend Fire joins area agencies’ move to ‘extreme’ fire danger level

Fire Alert

'Fires start quickly, burn intensely and spread furiously'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In alignment with the U.S. Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry, Bend Fire & Rescue said it has updated the fire danger level to EXTREME Tuesday.

"Extreme fire danger level indicate that fires start quickly, burn intensely and spread furiously," the agency said. "Every fire start has the potential to become a large fire. Fire behavior is expected to be extreme and erratic."

During extreme fire danger, no outdoor burning such as field or debris should take place, though recreational burns in and outside of the city are still allowed.

Officials said the public should follow all public use restrictions and have campfires only in developed campgrounds within fire rings.

Anyone who starts a fire may be held accountable for the costs of the wildfire, the department warned, and all violators of outdoor burning will be cited.

Bend Fire & Rescue wants to remind everyone that with the high temperatures and lack of precipitation, fuels will continue to dry. These conditions create extreme fire danger across our region.

Nearly 85% of all wildland fires are human-caused, the agency said. It is critical that the public is extremely cautious with campfire, BBQ’s, cigarettes and any other equipment that can spark a fire.

Please see the department's burning regulations for safe outdoor recreational burning guidelines.

https://www.bendoregon.gov/home/showdocument?id=24831