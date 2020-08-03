Crews holding wildfire SE of Hood River at 250 acres

Fire Alert

Spot fires caught up to a mile away; bull dozer lines to be firmed up

HOOD RIVER, Ore.(KTVZ) -- Firefighters completed a bulldozer line Sunday night around the 250-acre Fir Mountain Fire that broke out late Saturday south of Hood River, but amid spot fires and other challenges, there's much more work left to do to douse the flames, officials said Monday.

The Oregon Department of Forestry’s The Dalles Unit in-briefed a Type 3 Team from Central Oregon Fire Management Service Sunday evening, providing current situation and suppression objectives.

Overnight, the COFMS Team worked with fire personnel, transitioning this morning to assume command. The fire about nine miles south of Hood River is still estimated to be 250 acres, burning in logging slash (from an old logging operation), timber and younger reproduction.

Sunday was a challenging day on the fire, as wind pushed the smoke column over the blaze, obscuring what was happening on the ground from air resources, which are used to provide critical information back to fire managers, ODF said in Monday's upate.

But reduced winds Sunday evening and night allowed firefighters to gain a clear view of fire behavior and fire location across the fire area.

Fire leaders determined that besides the main body of the fire, there were numerous spot fires to the east of the original fire, some estimated at up to 10 acres in size.

The furthest “spot” is near Godberson Road in Wasco County, nearly a mile east of the main fire. As of Monday morning, the spot fire has a bulldozer line around the perimeter. and the team was working to map spot fires based on information reported back from fire resources.

Sunday night, fire personnel were able to complete a bulldozer line around the main body of the fire and were working Monday to secure the fire line.

Firefighters will work inward from the perimeter to cool any hot spots with water and dirt to reduce the risk of fire spreading outside the fire line. Several of the other spot fires also have bulldozer or hand line around the perimeter or portions of the perimeter.

There are about 200 fire personnel assigned to the Fir Mountain Fire. Aircraft will continue to be critical in slowing the spread of fire Monday, to allow ground personnel to engage directly with the fire, officials said.

Monday's winds were expected to be similar to what firefighters experienced on Sunday.

The fire was reported late Saturday night and its cause remains under investigation.

