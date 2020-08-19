New wildfire in Columbia River Gorge prompts evacuations

Fire Alert

THE DALLES, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new wildfire broke out late Wednesday afternoon in the Columbia River Gorge west of The Dalles, growing to about 100 acres and prompting some evacuations.

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office said forward progress was stopped by Wednesday night on the Sevenmile Hill Fire, reported just before 5 p.m. along Sevenmile Road near the intersection of Mt. View Drive.

More than 100 firefighters, 17 tenders and engines and two helicopters were called out, along with numerous agencies. Officials said they expected to have 30% containment by midnight, as crews work through the night to strengthen the lines.

Some areas were under Level 3 (Go Now) eveacuation orders, and others under Level 2 (Get Ready) pre-evacuation alerts.

The cause of the fire had yet to be determined and was under investigation. Find updates on the Wasco County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.