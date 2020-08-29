More progress on the lines: Green Ridge fire now 50% contained, Frog Fire at 90%

Fire Alert

But red flag warning conditions will test lines, could spread new fires fast

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More progress was reported Saturday by crews fighting several large Central Oregon wildfires sparked by lightning nearly two weeks ago, as a red flag warning threatened more winds and extreme fire behavior that could test the lines or spread new blazes quickly.

Here are Saturday's updates on the Green Ridge, Frog and Warm Springs wildfires:

Green Ridge Fire

August 29, 2020 AM Briefing

Size as of IR flight: 4,338

Containment: 50 %

Start Date/Time: August 16, 2020

5:05 p.m.

Location: Camp Sherman, OR

Cause: Lightning

Personnel: 694

Assigned Resources:

Hand Crews: 24

Engines: 26

Dozers: 4

Water Tenders: 18

Other Heavy

Equipment: 0

Assigned Aircraft: 4

Structure Task Forces: 0



Injuries: 1 (bee sting)

Structures

Threatened: 0

Structures

Damaged: 0

Structures

Destroyed: 0

Evacuations: None

For the most current evacuation information,

contact the Incident Management Team

Information Section

(541) 604 8461

staffed 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily

Camp Sherman, Ore. – The Green Ridge Fire stands at 4,338 acres burned and has not moved out of that footprint in five days. Current containment is 50 percent. The Deschutes National Forest Area Closure remains in place while FS Road 14 and associated campgrounds remain open. Visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7012/ for additional fire and Forest Area Closures information.

A dry cold front will cross over the fire area today, producing a Red Flag Warning that will bring elevated winds and low humidity across an already dried-out landscape. While fire managers are confident in the work put in by crews to date, the forecast strong winds will test containment lines.

Mop-up operations will continue over the next few days, with the objective of cooling hot spots up to 75 feet into the interior of the fire. The deeper crews move in from the perimeter, the less likely embers will be carried over established containment lines. Crews assigned to the Green Ridge Fire are also available to provide initial attack support to the local district and forest on new fire starts within the immediate area.

Fire danger remains extreme across central Oregon. The firefighting community is asking all residents and forest visitors to exercise caution with all outdoor activities. All open fires, including campfires, wood stoves and charcoal briquette fires are prohibited on the Deschutes National Forest except in designated campgrounds. Open fires are also not allowed on private lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry. Visit https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx for more information and additional public use restrictions.

For the most current fire information, visit https://www.facebook.com/greenridgefire2020/ or contact the Incident Management Team Information Section at (541) 604 8461 between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Frog Fire Update

Northwest Incident Management Team 8, Incident Commander, Doug Johnson

August 29, 2020 - 9:00 AM

This will be the last update from the Northwest Incident Management Team 8 (NWIMT8). NWIMT8 would like to take this opportunity to say “thank you” to the community, cooperators, agency staff, and firefighters for the unwavering support during our management of the Frog Fire. The management of the Frog Fire is being returned to a local Type 4 management organization Sunday morning. Fire suppression repairs and patrols will be ongoing in the Frog Fire area.

Northwest Incident Management Team 8 would like to say "thank you" to the community, agency staff, cooperators and firefighters for the support during our management of the Frog Fire.View at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRWZCNU5Za0

General Updates: The anticipated cold front forecast to move through the area later this afternoon and into this evening has firefighters watching the skies and the fire perimeter. With persistent 25 mph winds expected in the evening, firefighters will remain vigilant and ready to respond to any spots or embers pushed across the Frog Fire containment lines. High winds, dry fuels and low relative humidity could test containment lines on the fire. Crews continue to mop up, strengthen and patrol containment lines on all flanks of the incident.

Back hauling of excess equipment from the fire line has begun and fire fighters are working to repair dozer line and resource impacts from fire suppression. As these objectives are met, resources will be released to return home or be reassigned to assist on other fires.

A special reminder to hunters and recreationalists that despite milder temperatures, fuels are extremely dry and readily receptive to ignition. Please do your part to prevent wildfires.

Acreage: 4,020

Containment: 90%

Fire Information: 541-670-0812 (8:00 am to 9:00 PM). This number will change Sunday morning back to Central Oregon Dispatch Fire Information Desk: 541-316-7711.

Information Websites:

Twitter: @CentralORFire

Blog Site: http://www.centraloregonfire.org

Inciweb: http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7036/

Smoke: oregonsmoke.blogspot.com

Weather: Temperatures will be in the high 70s to low 80s with relative humidity ranging from 11 to 16 percent. Winds will be northwest 2 to 5 mph in the morning and increasing to 6 to 10 mph by midafternoon with gusts to 16 mph. Big changes will likely arrive by Saturday afternoon and evening as a strong, dry cold front pushes over the fire.

A red flag warning is in effect from 3 P.M. to 10 P.M. today for windy and dry conditions.

Air Quality: The air quality can change daily; up-to-date information for Oregon is available at oregonsmoke.blogspot.com.

Resources-404: 3-type 2 initial attack crews, 8-type 2 crews, 1-heavy helicopter, 3-medium helicopter, 1-light helicopter, 11-engines, 1-skidgine, 1-water tenders, and miscellaneous overhead.

Evacuations: None

Closures: Several road closures and an area closure have been implemented near the Frog Fire.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office has closed the following roads:

On the south end:

· Roberts Road at Bear Creek

· Klootchman Creek Road at Bear Creek

· Salt Creek at Roberts Road

On the north end:

· Forest Service Road 16 at the junction of Forest Service Road 1610

A temporary area closure has been implemented by the Ochoco National Forest. For a full description and map of the area closure, please see the above Inciweb link.

Temporary Flight Restrictions: The temporary flight restriction that has been in place over the fire will be removed Saturday evening at 8:00 P.M.

Warm Springs fires update:

Quick Facts

Incident Summaries

P-515 / Lionshead

Approximate

Size in Acres: 4,609 ac. / 5,833ac.

Fire

Containment: 75% / 15%

Incident

Commander Eric Knerr

Resources on

the fire:

Crews: 23

Helicopters: 8

Engines: 26

Water Tenders: 11

Dozers: 4

Total

Personnel: 871

Jurisdiction:

Confederated Tribes

of Warm Springs

Oregon Smoke Blog

http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/

Inciweb

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7050/

Warm Springs, Oregon - This update is for the P-515 Fire and Lionshead Fire burning on the Warm Springs Reservation. Both fires are being managed for full suppression.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Current Situation: The P-515 Fire is 4,609 acres and 75% contained. Yesterday, mop up operations on the P-515 Fire continued to extinguish smoldering and hot debris deeper inside the burnt area to further improve fire lines.

The Lionshead Fire is now 5,833 acres and 15% contained. Yesterday, crews on the Lionshead Fire contained several new spot fires on the southwest flank, and continued work to strengthen and hold fire line along the J-200 Road. The fire continues to be held along the P-440 Road on the northern perimeter.

P-515 Fire: Mop up operations today will continue to advance deeper into the burnt area. Winds are expected to test containment lines throughout the day and into the evening. Firefighters will focus on looking for any new spot fires that develop beyond fire lines.

Lionshead Fire: Today’s fire behavior is expected to challenge containment lines in holding the fire to its existing footprint. On the north flank, crews and heavy equipment will continue to clear and remove fuels along the P-440 Road to improve and strengthen containment lines. To the south, crews will work to hold the southwest flank along the J-200 Road.

Weather and Fire Behavior: A Red Flag Warning for winds and low relative humidity is in effect for today from 2 p.m. till 10 p.m. In the early afternoon winds from the northwest of 10-18 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph are expected. “We have all the ingredients for very active fire behavior today,” crews were cautioned by Steve Zeal, NW Team 7 Fire Behavioral Analyst.

Closures: Trout Lake Road at pavement end; Road B140 at Potter’s Pond; Road B210 and Road P-500. All trails south of Trout Lake, west of M-120 Metolious Bench, east of Mt. Jefferson, and north of J-195 will be closed to the public. Tenino Road (P-200) is closed to the public, with only fire personnel and residents are allowed.

Evacuations: There are currently no evacuations orders associated with the P-515 or Lionshead Fires.

COVID-19: Precautionary measures have been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These measures include daily temperature screenings, mandatory use of face coverings, social distancing, and implementing more virtual work. Public and firefighter safety are a top priority.

Prevention Message: Protect your Property, friends, and family – prevent wildfires.