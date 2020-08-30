Green Ridge Fire 60% contained; winds push Lionshead Fire over line

Fire Alert

Despite cooler temps , fire danger remains extreme

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two weeks after lightning sparked a flurry of wildfires around the High Desert, hundreds of firefighters reported more significant progress Sunday on containing the largest remaining fires.

Here are Sunday's updates on the Green Ridge and Warm Springs wildfires, along with an update on the Frog Fire.

Green Ridge Fire

August 30, 2020 AM Briefing

Size as of IR flight: 4,338

Containment: 60 %

Start Date/Time: August 16, 2020

5:05 p.m.

Location: Camp Sherman, OR

Cause: Lightning

Personnel: 694

Assigned Resources:

Hand Crews: 21

Engines: 23

Dozers: 4

Water Tenders: 17

Other Heavy

Equipment: 0

Assigned Aircraft: 4

Structure Task Forces: 0

Injuries: 1 (bee sting)

Structures

Threatened: 0

Structures

Damaged: 0

Structures

Destroyed: 0

Evacuations: None

For the most current evacuation information,

contact the Incident Management Team

Information Section

(541) 604 8461

staffed 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily

Camp Sherman, Ore. – Containment lines surrounding the Green Ridge Fire passed the wind test Saturday afternoon, holding the fire in place with no reported spot fires. The fire remains 4,338 acres in size and is now 60 percent contained. The forecasted Red Flag Warning produced sustained winds up to 18 mph and gusts of 25 mph, but had little effect on the fire. Twenty-one 20-person fire crews will continue to grid for and mop up hot spots as much as 75 feet into the fire’s perimeter.

The Deschutes National Forest Area Closure remains in place while FS Road 14 and associated campgrounds remain open. Visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7012/ for additional fire and Forest Area Closures information.

The Green Ridge Fire Incident Meteorologist, Jon Bonk, says conditions will be much cooler today and tomorrow but still fairly dry behind Saturday’s cold front. A marine layer west of the Cascades may bring westerly winds over the next couple of days, but higher humidity is expected. Warm and dry conditions will return Tuesday and will continue for the rest of the week.

Despite the moderation in weather, fire danger remains extreme across central Oregon. The firefighting community is asking all residents and forest visitors to exercise caution with all outdoor activities. All open fires, including campfires, wood stoves and charcoal briquette fires are prohibited on the Deschutes National Forest except in designated campgrounds. Open fires are also not allowed on private lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry. Visit https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx for more information and additional public use restrictions.

For the most current fire information, visit https://www.facebook.com/greenridgefire2020/ or contact the Incident Management Team Information Section at (541) 604 8461 between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7012

Warm Springs fires update:

Sunday, August 30

Quick Facts

Incident Summaries

P-515 / Lionshead

Approximate

Size in Acres: 4,609 ac. / 6,611ac.

Fire

Containment: 80% / 20%

Incident

Commander Eric Knerr

Resources on

the fire:

Crews: 26

Helicopters: 8

Engines: 29

Water Tenders: 11

Dozers: 5

Total

Personnel: 932

Jurisdiction:

Confederated Tribes

of Warm Springs

Oregon Smoke Blog

http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/

Inciweb

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7050/

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7049/

Update-Sunday August 30, 2020

Incident Commander: Eric Knerr, Northwest Team 7

Fire Information: 971-277-5075

Warm Springs, Oregon - This update is for the P-515 Fire and Lionshead Fire burning on the Warm Springs Reservation. Both fires are being managed for full suppression.

Current Situation: The P-515 Fire is 4,609 acres and 80% contained. Yesterday, mop up operations on the P-515 Fire continued with no spot fires observed outside of the perimeter.

The Lionshead Fire is now 6,611 acres and 20% contained. Throughout the afternoon and evening yesterday fire behavior was very active, testing fire lines, as anticipated, with wind gusts reaching 50 mph on Lionshead Peak. The fire crossed the established fire line near Camp Creek Butte, then made a run and spotted to the southeast. Crews along the southern flank were temporarily withdrawn as a safety precaution. The northern and eastern flanks remained secure during the wind event.

P-515 Fire: Mop up operations today will advance deeper into the burnt area, extinguishing smoldering fuels using water and hand tools.

Lionshead Fire: Firefighters along the southern flank are determining how to incorporate the fire’s spread from yesterday’s wind event. Operations to improve and secure existing lines on the other flanks of the fire will continue.

Weather and Fire Behavior: Winds will be light and variable in the morning, with afternoon gusts up to 17 mph in the Whitewater Valley and Ridgetop gusts of up to 14 mph. At the morning operations briefing Fire Behavior Analyst Steve Ziel warned firefighters, “Although yesterday’s wind event is behind us, today is not a day to drop your guard.” Unexpected flare-ups are possible, with very active fire behavior on wind exposed flatlands and slopes to the south.

Closures: Trout Lake Road at pavement end; Road B140 at Potter’s Pond; Road B210 and Road P-500. All trails south of Trout Lake, west of M-120 Metolious Bench, east of Mt. Jefferson, and north of J-195 will be closed to the public. Tenino Road (P-200) is closed to the public, with only fire personnel and residents are allowed.

Evacuations: There are currently no evacuation orders associated with the P-515 or Lionshead Fires.

COVID-19: Precautionary measures have been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These measures include daily temperature screenings, mandatory use of face coverings, social distancing, and implementing more virtual work. Public and firefighter safety are a top priority.

Prevention Message: Let’s unite, not ignite!