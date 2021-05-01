Prescribed burn scheduled for Monday southeast of Bend

Fire Alert

Smoke will be 'very visible,' could impact neighborhoods on city's south, east side, Sunriver, Hwy. 97

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday and Tuesday, fuel specialists with the Deschutes National Forest, with assistance from Bend Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Forestry, plan to conduct prescribed fire operations on both national forest and private lands southeast of Bend.

Specialists will underburn 252 acres in total of of national forest and private lands. The prescribed burning on the private lands is being done in coordination with the private landowner, using Good Neighbor Authority.

Ignitions will begin on Monday and may continue Tuesday, depending on conditions. Ignitions will begin at approximately 9 a.m. and should end by 5 p.m.

Smoke and residual burning will be visible in the area for up to a week post-ignition. Subdivisions and neighborhoods on the south and east side of Bend can expect some nighttime and early morning smoke impacts after project implementation. Sunriver and the Newberry Caldera could also be impacted, if smoke settles to the south and southeast.

Smoke may also impact U.S. Highway 97. Motorists should slow down and turn on their lights if smoke impacts their visibility. Warning signs will be on the highway and, if necessary, flaggers will be used to reduce impacts to traffic.

In addition to meeting forest restoration objectives by introducing fire into a Ponderosa pine ecosystem, the underburning is occurring in the wildland-urban interface. Prescribed burning is an important preventative step in reducing potential impacts of a wildfire to Bend and critical transportation corridors, officials said.

The public can find an interactive map of prescribed burns, as well as air quality information at this link: https://www.centraloregonfire.org/wildfire-smoke-air-quality-maps-2/ To sign up for text alerts about prescribed fires and wildfires, people can text COFIRE to 888-777.

The public is encouraged to close their windows at night. The public’s health is important to the Forest Service, the agency said. While significant preventive measures are taken, many factors influence a person’s susceptibility to smoke, including severity and duration of smoke exposure and a person’s health. If individuals feel impacted by smoke, they should avoid outdoor physical exertion and remain indoors.

If people experience serious health impacts from the smoke, they should contact their doctor. For more information about smoke and health, visit the Oregon Health Authority recommendations through this link: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/Preparedness/Prepare/Pages/PrepareForWildfire.aspx#health