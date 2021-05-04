Public invited to webinar on wildfire preparation, prevention

Fire Alert

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- May is Wildfire Awareness Month, and the Oregon Office of Emergency Management is scheduled to host a wildfire preparedness and prevention panel webinar event on Thursday in partnership with Keep Oregon Green, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal, Oregon Department of Forestry, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State University Forestry & Natural Resources Extension Fire Program.

WHEN

12 p.m. Thursday, May 6. The webinar is scheduled for 40-minutes, with time allowed for Q&A.

WHERE

Register here: https://bit.ly/3dH4bOk

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the event. Pre-registration is required to attend.

OEM will also live stream the webinar on the agency Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OMDOEM/.

WHO

Carrie Berger, Forestry & Natural Resources Extension Fire Program Coordinator, Oregon State University

Doug Grafe, Chief Fire Protection, Oregon Department of Forestry

Claire McGrew, Assistant Chief Deputy, Oregon State Fire Marshal

Kristin Babbs , President, Keep Oregon Green Association

President, Keep Oregon Green Association Traci Naile, Operations & Preparedness Manager, Oregon Office of Emergency Management

Nathan Garibay, Deschutes County Emergency Services Manager

WHY

As Oregon continues to recover from the devastating 2020 wildfires, we are already seeing higher-than-usual fire activity in Oregon. This year’s Wildfire Awareness Month campaign will remind the public how important it is to prevent and prepare for wildfires. At 12 p.m. on May 6, OEM and partners will be hosting a webinar and Facebook Live panel event focusing on wildfire recovery and this year’s fire season, with an emphasis on creating defensible space, debris burning, campfire safety, as well as emergency preparedness and evacuation.