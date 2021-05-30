Two Southern Oregon wildfires prompt evacuation alerts

Fire Alert

Sunday's is the Sycan River Fire near Beatty in Klamath County; Saturday's was in Jackson County, near White City

BEATTY, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new, wind-driven wildfire broke out Sunday north of the Klamath County town of Beatty, prompting a Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation order for residents of Sycan Forest Estates, the second Southern Oregon fire to prompt evacuation alerts this Memorial Day weekend.

The Sycan River Fire was burning on private and Fremont-Winema National Forest (Chiloquin Ranger District) lands about five miles north of Beatty, the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership reported.

The fire was estimated Sunday evening at about 20 acres, with no containment, burning in mixed conifer and brush. The cause was under investigation.

A Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notice was issued initially, later upgraded to a Level 2. Under a Level 2 evacuation notice, residents are advised of a significant wildfire risk and to be ready to move at a moment’s notice.

An evacuation center was set up at the Gearhart Elementary School in Bly.

Meanwhile, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at noon on Sunday lowered from Level 2 to Level 1 (Be Ready) the evacuation alert on the East Antelope Road Fire near White City, which also prompted roadblocks. The Oregon Department of Forestry reported it burned nearly 50 acres before it was fully lined, and mop-up was underway.