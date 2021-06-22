Suspicious 45-acre Warm Springs wildfire investigated as possible arson

Fire Alert

FBI notified; rural patrols boosted for residents' safety

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A suspicious brush fire that burned about 45 acres on a hillside near a fish hatchery on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation Monday night is being investigated as possible arson, Police Chief Bill Elliott said Wednesday.

The tribal police department received a report around 9 p.m. of a brush fire burning near the Warm Springs Fish Hatchery off the top of the grade on Highway 3, near milepost 12, Elliott said.

Police units were sent to help in traffic control to support the firefighting effort, but Elliott told NewsChannel 21 the fire did not burn any structures or prompt any evacuation orders.

Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs and tribal firefighting crews were able to quickly contain the fire at about 45 acres, Elliott said.

A preliminary investigation determined the fire's start was suspicious in nature, Elliott said. A Warm Springs detective worked with fire investigators and reported back that they concurred with the initial evaluation of a suspicious fire and possible arson.

“The FBI has been notified, as the crime of arson in Indian Country is a federal offense,” Elliott said in a news release, “and due to the adverse fire conditions, we will do everything needed to arrest people intentionally starting fires, and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The police chief added that tribal police will increase patrols in rural areas, to provide for the safety of residents.

“We are also putting out an appeal to the public for any information concerning anyone who might be lighting fires on this reservation,” Elliott wrote. Anyone with information on the fire or other crimes on the reservation was asked to call the department’s tip line at 541-553-2202.

"If anybody knows anything -- I mean, if they see anybody driving along the highway throwing matches --- we want to know," the police chief said.