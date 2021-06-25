3 wildfires partially close 2 Columbia Gorge highways for a time, prompt evacuations

Fire Alert

ROWENA, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three wildfires prompted the closures of westbound lanes of Highway 30 and Interstate 84 temporarily in the Columbia River Gorge west of The Dalles on Friday and Oregon State Police troopers ordered an evacuation notice for residents in the Rowena area.

KPTV reports the Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District tweeted at 11:15 a.m. that firefighters responded to the fires. According to OSP, the cause of the fires is unknown.

OSP said from 5220 to 6090 on Highway 30 (the Historic Columbia River Highway) were under a Level 3 – Go Now evacuation at noon. The Oregon Department of Transportation said I-84 WB was temporarily closed about eight miles west of The Dalles.

Highway 30 WB was closed between milepost 66 and 72. ODOT reported the roadway reopened just before 2 p.m.

At about 1:45 p.m., ODF said the fires had been extinguished and were estimated at about 10 acres, combined. Firefighters were continuing to secure the perimeter and begin mop-up within the interior.