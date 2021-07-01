Oregon firefighting leaders urge celebrating the Fourth responsibly amid hot, dry conditions

Fire Alert

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fire potential remains high across Oregon through the 4th of July weekend. The continued drought, recent heat wave and forecast hot temperatures means there is more need for caution, top state fire officials said Thursday.

Oregon’s State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple and the Oregon Department of Forestry Chief of Fire Protection Doug Grafe ask people to be mindful of these conditions when celebrating the holiday. Before lighting off fireworks, they encourage people to know when and where it is allowed.

“The continued drought, coupled with the current weather, means everything, including forests, are extremely dry,” Grafe said. “It’s been a tough year. We have a lot to celebrate this 4th of July. While we do that, I ask you to help prevent fires, which helps protect our forests, communities and firefighters.”

This year, some Oregon cities and counties put restrictions in place on the use of fireworks through the weekend. If using legal fireworks in communities where they’re allowed, always have a bucket of water on hand to drown spent or used fireworks, have a charged hose nearby, and never light fireworks near dry grass or areas that could catch fire easily.

“Please check with your local municipality, fire service agency, or county on the local laws where you will celebrate the holiday,” Ruiz-Temple said. “Safety of those in Oregon is not only a priority for those who live, work and visit, but for our firefighters as well. We ask that you follow all restrictions and help us in being safe and responsible this holiday weekend.”

In Oregon, it’s illegal to possess, use, or sell fireworks that fly into the air, explode, or travel more than 12 feet horizontally on the ground without a permit. The OSFM can issue permits. Bottle rockets, Roman candles, and firecrackers are illegal without a permit.

Officials may seize illegal fireworks and charge offenders with a class B misdemeanor with a fine of $2,500 per firework. A person misusing or causing damage using fireworks can be required to pay firefighting costs and for other damage. Parents are liable for fireworks damage caused by their children.

During fire season, it is illegal to use fireworks on ODF-protected lands.

While enjoying the forests or outdoors, here are ways you can help prevent fires:

Skip the campfire – it’s already hot enough

Use a camp stove for cooking

Don’t use fireworks – enjoy a community’s firework display instead

Stay on the roads – heat from vehicles can easily start grass on fire

Don’t smoke – if you do, put the butts out and dispose of them properly

Don’t use anything with open flame or that could cause sparks

Check trailer chains to ensure they don’t drag along the road

Here are some resources to help keep Oregon’s forests and communities safer this 4th of July. ODF’s current public fire restrictions map and OSFM Fireworks FAQ