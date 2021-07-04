Central Oregon firefighters spend the Fourth battling wildfires, old and new

Fire Alert

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon firefighters have been kept busy over the holiday weekend, taking on new wildfires that continue to emerge in the wake of last week's thunderstorms, while progress is made on larger, days-old blazes.

Here's the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center's 9 a.m. Sunday update, along with an update from the Oregon Department of Forestry:

Crews responded to four new fires yesterday, the largest was incident 500 northeast of Big Summit Prairie near Barnhouse Campground on the Ochoco National Forest that was held at 1 acre. There was also a small but highly visible fire called Farewell Springs that was held at .36 of an acre near Cougar Butte near Skyliner Road on the Deschutes National Forest.

The largest fire in the Central Oregon remains the Wrentham Market Fire, currently estimated at 7,222 acres east of Dufur in Wasco County. It is now 91% contained. For more information on this fire, visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7589/

The Rattlesnake Fire is estimated at 5,479 acres with 65% containment burning on Prineville District BLM managed lands in the area of South Junction campground and the Warm Springs Reservation. For more information on this fire, visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7592/

The Ryegrass Fire is now 50% contained at 1,102 acres east of the Maury Mountains and south of the Paulina Highway on Prineville District BLM lands. Crews will continue mop up today.

The Dry Creek Fire (incident 449) remains and is now 50% contained. Crews are continuing to secure and mop up the perimeter of the fire burning south of the historic Rager Ranger Station on the Prineville District BLM.

The Sulphur Spring Fire (incident 447) by Maupin Butte east of the Maury Mountains on Prineville District BLM lands and south of Paulina Highway is 81 acres and 50% contained. Crews are continuing mop up today.

The Black Mountain Fire (incident 475) is in the area of Deep Creek on the Ochoco National Forest, 6-7 miles east of Big Summit Prairie. Crews are continuing to hold and secure the 150-acre fire and it is now 40% contained.

The Bologna Fire, burning on private ownership and Prineville District Bureau of Land Management lands near Spray is 75% contained. Today, the fire will have one crew and one engine assigned to the fire. They will be working to find any hot spots within the perimeter and monitoring the fire.

With a return to hot and dry conditions over the holiday weekend, fire officials anticipate more fire starts to pop up in the next two weeks. The public is reminded that we remain in EXTREME fire danger and public use restrictions are in place on all federally managed public lands.

For up-to-date information on Central Oregon fires, visit www.centraloregonfire.org or www.twitter.com/CentralORFire.

ODF wildfire update - July 4, 2021

[John Day, Ore.] Two new fires were reported on lands protected by Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) John Day Unit on Saturday. The Mitchell Spring Fire was reported at mid-morning approximately eight miles east of Spray and was fully contained and controlled at less than a tenth of an acre by early afternoon.

The Dixie Creek Fire, burning two miles northwest of Prairie City, was reported late in the afternoon on ODF and Prairie City Rural Fire Department protection.

Late Saturday evening, the fire was estimated to be 570 acres. Overnight, firefighters were able to establish dozer line around much of the fire and “wet line” areas of flashy, light fuels. This morning nine engines, two water tenders, two Malheur National Forest crews, one contract crew, La Grande Interagency Hotshots, seven bulldozers, and two skidgines are working to strengthen the fireline. Additional resources arriving today include two contract engines, a skidgine, three hand crews, and three hotshot crews. Air resources such as helicopters and air tankers are available to support firefighter efforts on the ground.

There is no threat to structures or residences from the fire. ODF continues to work with the Grant County sheriff to monitor any changes in fire behavior or direction which could impact homes near the fire.

High Desert Type 3 Team, comprised of personnel from the Malheur National Forest and Vale and Burns Districts Bureau of Land Management, will be integrating with fire management today planning for transitioning fire management Monday morning.

Increased evening wind, pushing from the north, caused spot fires outside the line on the Lewis Rock Fire near Mitchell. Dozers were used throughout the night to complete fireline around the new fire growth. Today hand crews, engines and dozers will continue work securing the perimeter. Aircraft is available to support fire suppression activity. The fire burned away from Mitchell and the surrounding community.

Regulated-Use Closure is in effect for the Central Oregon District. Fireworks and campfires (including cooking fires) are not allowed within the district boundary. For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, please visit www.ODFcentraloregon.com.