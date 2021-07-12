Here’s where to sign up for Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson County emergency alerts

Fire Alert

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As fire season heats up, it's even more important for Central Oregonians to get the latest alerts about wildfires and evacuation alerts and levels.

Here's the online addresses to do so for each county:

Deschutes County: https://www.deschutes.org/911/page/sign-deschutes-emergency-alerts

Crook County: http://www.alertcrookcounty.org/?page_id=37

Jefferson County: https://www.jeffco.net/ps/page/emergency-management