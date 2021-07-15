Crews stop spot fires on 5,971-acre Grandview Fire; 6 National Guard helicopters due

Fire Alert

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters working to contain the nearly 6,000-acre Grandview Fire northeast of Sisters successfully stopped three spot fires that jumped lines Wednesday during the Red Flag Warning of extreme fire behavior, officials said Thursday.

Here's the full Thursday morning update on the Grandview Fire:

As temperatures cooled and the humidity increased Wednesday night, firefighters strengthened the containment lines by beginning to cool the hot areas just inside the perimeter.

The great work by Wednesday night’s crews will enable Thursday’s crews to hold the perimeter of the Grandview Fire. The fire is estimated to be 5,971 acres and is 14% contained.

Six Oregon Air National Guard helicopters are arriving to support ground crews Friday. This extra assistance will aid firefighters in keeping the Grandview Fire inside the established containment lines.

A Red Flag Warning continues Thursday until 11 p.m. Predicted low relative humidity and winds between 5-15 mph (gusts to 20 mph) out of the west could challenge containment lines on the fire’s eastern edge. Crews will continue to build and strengthen containment lines and monitor and rapidly respond to any spot fires that may emerge outside the lines.

There are still homes and other structures at risk, even as the risk diminishes due to the great work by our firefighters. Fire managers are coordinating resources across multiple fires to best meet firefighting needs throughout Oregon. Due to progress made on the fire, some structural task forces will depart to aid other fires within the state today.

For up-to-date information on the Grandview Fire, please visit:

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7651/ or Centraloregonfire.org.

There are evacuation notices in place issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. Please follow their guidance. A map of the evacuation zones and levels is at: https://deschutes.maps.arcgis.com/apps/PublicInformation/index.html?appid=f9de45337eb043fca432548f91d03ad6

Jurisdictional agencies tied to the fire include Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District and Ochoco National Forest, Crooked River National Grasslands.