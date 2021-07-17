6,013-acre Grandview Fire nearly one-third contained; virtual community meeting tonight

Fire Alert

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Grandview Fire northeast of Sisters is now mapped at 6,013 acres and is 31% contained, officials said Saturday, noting that the increased acreage is due to more accurate mapping and not fire growth.

There will be a virtual community meeting about the Grandview Fire tonight at 6:30 p.m. Fire managers will update the community on the progress being made on the fire, evacuations and answer any questions. You can view it two different ways: Microsoft Teams - https://bit.ly/GrandviewFire2021 Facebook - https://fb.me/e/PSHNNzSv.

Here's the rest of the Saturday morning update:

Due to the tremendous partnership between the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office and Oregon Department of Forestry in maintaining the fire footprint and protecting homes and nearby communities, the Oregon State Fire Marshall Incident Management Team will be demobilizing today. This will allow firefighting resources to return to their home agency and prepare for other fires burning throughout the state.

It is still early in the fire season, and the size and frequency of wildfires is concerning to fire officials. Our firefighters encourage Oregonians to please be fire-safe, have an evacuation plan and create defensible space around your home to keep you and your family safe this season.

Temperatures over the fire will be in the upper 80’s to 90 and winds out of the NW at 4-8 mph and gusts to 14 mph, which may increase fire activity within the fire perimeter with some smoke showing. Crews today will begin mopping up deeper into the fire to 100 feet and more.

For up-to-date information on the Grandview Fire, please visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7651/ or Centraloregonfire.org

There are evacuation notices in place issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office https://arcg.is/D9OPi and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office https://tinyurl.com/DeschutesCOEvacMap Please follow their guidance.

Jurisdictional agencies tied to the fire include Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District and Ochoco National Forest, Crooked River National Grassland.