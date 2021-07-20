Grandview Fire NE of Sisters moves to 72% containment as mop-up continues

Fire Alert

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly 500 firefighters have brought the 6,032-acre Grandview Fire 10 miles northeast of Sisters to 72% containment, officials said in Tuesday's update.

In a coordinated effort, the Deschutes and Jefferson County sheriff’s offices have lifted all evacuations around the Grandview Fire area.

Fire crews working inside the fire line are pushing mop-up toward the objective of 300 feet. Crews are also hauling fire hose back to camp, leaving the main hose lines in place for use as Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team 2 plans to hand over command to a local Type 4 team on Thursday.

Snags are a continuing concern around the perimeter of the fire, officials said, and felling crews are working to remove them to reduce risk of hazards to the other crews and the public.

"As containment on the fire grows, we would like to thank the public for remaining vigilant and for obeying forest closures put into place on the Deschutes National Forest and the Ochoco National Forest Crooked River National Grasslands," the update stated.

Temperatures over the fire will be in the lower 90’s with winds out of the NW at 5-10 mph.

Jurisdictional agencies tied to the fire include Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District and Ochoco National Forest, Crooked River National Grassland.

For up-to-date information on the Grandview Fire, please visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7651/ or Centraloregonfire.org