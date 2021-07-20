Watch live: Gov. Brown, state officials to hold wildfire briefing

Fire Alert

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press availability Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. to provide an update on the state’s ongoing interagency response to wildfires across Oregon.

She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal, the Oregon Military Department, the Oregon Emergency Management, and the Oregon Health Authority. Throughout fire season, regular updates for media on active wildfires in Oregon will be provided.