Swamp Wells Trail Fire S. of Bend fully contained; last Darlene Fire evacuation levels dropped

Fire Alert

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 64-acre Swamp Wells Trail Fire that broke out south of Bend last Sunday was declared fully contained late Thursday, and the last evacuation levels were dropped Friday on the 686-acre Darlene Fire southeast of La Pine.

Here's the announcement from Sgt. Nathan Garibay, Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Emergency Manager:

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is dropping all evacuation levels around the Darlene Fire. This decision was made in consultation and coordination with Central Oregon Fire Management Service (COFMS) and the incident commander.

The area that was previously a Level 1 (Be Ready) Evacuation area is described as:

All residences south of La Pine off of Darlene Way to the Deschutes/Klamath County Line, including Old Ice Cave Rd.

Current maps including evacuation areas can be found at: https://deschutes.org/emergency

For fire information, you can visit the Central Oregon Fire Information site at: www.centraloregonfire.org

For American Red Cross assistance, please call 1-888-680-1455.