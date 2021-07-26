Oregonians urged to sign up for emergency alerts through new OR-Alert system

Fire Alert

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown is urging Oregonians to prepare for emergencies by signing up to receive alerts through Oregon’s new emergency alert notification system, OR-Alert. The system has been fully implemented in 26 counties and is actively being implemented in another eight.

This timely rollout comes as Oregon has recently faced severe weather events, including ice storms, extreme drought, and a record-breaking heat wave that has contributed to an early and dangerous wildfire season. With OR-Alert, people across the state are now able to sign up for alerts custom to their geographic area and receive notifications in the most convenient way possible.

“Last year’s historic fire season taught us that being prepared can truly be the difference between life and death,” said Governor Brown. “With Oregon facing increasing climate-related weather events, there's never been a better time to make a plan with your family to be prepared. I’m urging all Oregonians to sign up for local alerts through OR-Alert and to take steps to ensure you and your family can be safe in the event of an emergency.”

“Between extreme weather, wildfires, and the pandemic, it became clear that our state needed a streamlined and customizable way to enable emergency managers at the local, county, Tribal, and state level to communicate with the populations they serve across the state and at a moment's notice,” said William Chapman, Statewide Interoperability Coordinator. “OR-Alert has filled this need and is ready for Oregonians to sign up.”

Anyone can receive emergency alerts through OR-Alert by signing up via text, web, or mobile app:

Text: Sign up for emergency alerts in your area by texting your zip code to 888777.

Website: Sign up for emergency alerts in your area by visiting www.oralert.gov.

Mobile App: Download the Everbridge Mobile App to receive emergency alerts wherever you are.

Governor Brown is also urging Oregonians to be 2 Weeks Ready. Learn more at the Office of Emergency Management's website.